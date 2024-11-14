Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Naji Marshall headshot

Naji Marshall News: Won't start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Marshall is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Jazz, Mark Followill of Bally Sports Southwest reports.

Marshall has been replacing P.J. Washington in the starting lineup in recent games, but the Mavs will shake things up in the frontcourt and Maxi Kleber will get the nod at power forward. Marshall is averaging 11.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game in six November appearances.

Naji Marshall
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now