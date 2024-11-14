Naji Marshall News: Won't start Thursday
Marshall is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Jazz, Mark Followill of Bally Sports Southwest reports.
Marshall has been replacing P.J. Washington in the starting lineup in recent games, but the Mavs will shake things up in the frontcourt and Maxi Kleber will get the nod at power forward. Marshall is averaging 11.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game in six November appearances.
