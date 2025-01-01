Nassir Little News: Dominates offensively as top scorer

Little recorded 27 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, three steals and one block over 33 minutes in Tuesday's 114-101 G League win over the Valley Suns.

Little dominated on both ends of the court in the New Year's Eve contest, leading all Sioux Falls players in scoring and steals while finishing one rebound shy of a double-double. Little has tallied 16.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.3 steals over 16 G League contests this season.