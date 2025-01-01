Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nassir Little headshot

Nassir Little News: Dominates offensively as top scorer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 1, 2025 at 9:42am

Little recorded 27 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, three steals and one block over 33 minutes in Tuesday's 114-101 G League win over the Valley Suns.

Little dominated on both ends of the court in the New Year's Eve contest, leading all Sioux Falls players in scoring and steals while finishing one rebound shy of a double-double. Little has tallied 16.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.3 steals over 16 G League contests this season.

Nassir Little
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now