Nassir Little News: Double-double in G League

Little logged 17 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist across 34 minutes during the Skyforce's 121-109 win over Wisconsin on Tuesday.

Since getting cut by the Miami Heat, Little has signed with their G League team. He was one of two Skyforce players, the other being Keshad Johnson, to log a double-double at Wisconsin on Tuesday. Little will look to rack up value in the G League with supplementary scoring and rebounding.