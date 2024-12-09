Nassir Little News: Flirts with double-double in defeat

Little tallied 21 points (7-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks and one assist over 37 minutes in Sunday's 114-112 G League loss to Grand Rapids.

Little displayed his two-way play in Sunday's narrow defeat, boosting Sioux Falls on defense while ending second on the team and two rebounds shy of a double-double. Little has averaged 16.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals over 11 contests.