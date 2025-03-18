Nassir Little News: Leader from deep in G League win
Little notched 26 points (9-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 31 minutes in Sunday's 121-101 G League win over Iowa.
Little provided a lift to Sioux Falls offensively in Sunday's contest, leading all players in threes made while finishing as one of two Skyforce players with 25 or more points in a winning effort. Little has appeared in 43 G League games this season, averaging 17.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals per contest.
Nassir Little
Free Agent
