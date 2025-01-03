Nassir Little News: Leads from deep in G League loss

Little notched 18 points (5-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and one assist over 41 minutes in Friday's 110-96 G League loss to Santa Cruz.

Little provided a lift to Sioux Falls from deep in Friday's contest, connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three while concluding as one of four players with 15 or more points in a losing effort. Little has averaged 17.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals over 19 G League games this season.