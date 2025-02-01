Nassir Little News: Lifts team from deep in defeat

Little notched 18 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 37 minutes in Friday's 114-96 G League loss to Rio Grande Valley.

Little led Sioux Falls from deep in Friday's outing, pacing all players in threes made while finishing second on the team in scoring in an offensive showcase. Little has appeared in 30 G League games this season, averaging 17.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals per contest.