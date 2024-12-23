Nassir Little News: Posts double-double in loss

Little played 34 minutes Sunday during the Skyforce's 125-119 loss versus Westchester and totaled 28 points (11-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, three steals and a block.

Little led the team in both rebounds and steals and finished second in points scored during Sunday's loss. He also managed to compile a double-double, a feat the 24-year-old has accomplished three times across 16 games played this season.