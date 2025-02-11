Nassir Little News: Reaches 20 points in defeat
Little recorded 20 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 35 minutes in Monday's 139-119 G League loss to Rip City.
Little provided a nice spark offensively in Monday's contest, finishing as one of three players with 20 or more points in a high-scoring defeat. Little has appeared in 34 G League outings, averaging 17.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals per game.
Nassir Little
Free Agent
