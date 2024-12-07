Nassir Little News: Records near double-double outing

Little ended with 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal over 33 minutes in Thursday's 102-81 win over Windy City.

Little provided a nice lift scoring and on the boards in Thursday's victory, finishing second on the team in both categories while coming up one rebound shy of a double-double. Little has averaged 15.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks over 10 outings.