Nassir Little News: Surpasses 20 points in defeat

Little recorded 21 points (6-17 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal over 39 minutes in Saturday's 113-100 loss to San Diego.

Little provided a nice spark on both ends of the court in Saturday's outing, leading all starters in blocks while ending as one of two players with 20 or more points in a losing effort. Little has averaged 17.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.2 steals over 20 outings this season.