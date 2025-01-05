Nassir Little News: Surpasses 20 points in defeat
Little recorded 21 points (6-17 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal over 39 minutes in Saturday's 113-100 loss to San Diego.
Little provided a nice spark on both ends of the court in Saturday's outing, leading all starters in blocks while ending as one of two players with 20 or more points in a losing effort. Little has averaged 17.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.2 steals over 20 outings this season.
Nassir Little
Free Agent
