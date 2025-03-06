Nassir Little News: Surpasses 20 points in defeat

Little recorded 22 points (10-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 31 minutes in Tuesday's 124-119 G League loss to Rio Grande Valley.

Little provided a lift to Sioux Falls both offensively and on the glass, finishing second on the team in rebounds and as one of three players with 20 or more points in a losing effort. Little has appeared in 40 G League contests, averaging 16.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.5 assist, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals per game.