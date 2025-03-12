Nassir Little News: Top rebounder in double-double
Little finished with 23 points (10-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block over 37 minutes in Tuesday's 121-118 overtime G League win over San Diego.
Little provided a lift offensively and on the glass Tuesday, leading all Sioux Falls players in rebounds while finishing as one of three players with 20 or more points in a winning effort. Little has appeared in 42 contests, averaging 17.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals per game.
Nassir Little
Free Agent
