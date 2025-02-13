Nassir Little News: Top scorer in balanced outing
Little notched 19 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block over 32 minutes in Wednesday's 123-104 G League loss to Salt Lake City.
Little did a little bit of everything for Sioux Falls in Wednesday's contest, leading all Skyforce players in scoring while recording team-high-tying marks in steals and blocks in a balanced performance. Little has appeared in 35 G League contests, averaging 17.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals per game.
Nassir Little
Free Agent
