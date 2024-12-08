Nate Darling News: Leading scorer off bench

Darling played 24 minutes Saturday during San Diego's 119-111 loss versus South Bay and compiled 17 points (6-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block.

Darling had a productive outing Saturday, leading the team in points scored despite coming off the bench. However, he was careless with the ball at times as his four turnovers were tied with RayJ Dennis for the most on the team.