Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nate Darling headshot

Nate Darling News: Leading scorer off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Darling played 24 minutes Saturday during San Diego's 119-111 loss versus South Bay and compiled 17 points (6-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block.

Darling had a productive outing Saturday, leading the team in points scored despite coming off the bench. However, he was careless with the ball at times as his four turnovers were tied with RayJ Dennis for the most on the team.

Nate Darling
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now