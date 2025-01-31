Nate Darling News: Returns from lengthy absence Friday

Darling (foot) produced two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and one steal during four minutes in Friday's 124-105 loss to Valley.

Darling was last seen during the Dec. 21 loss to the 905, having missed over a month of G League action due to a significant right foot injury. As a result, the 26-year-old was eased back into play, as evidenced by his season-low four minutes off San Diego's bench. Prior to Friday's cameo, Darling averaged 13.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.2 three-pointers in 27.4 minutes per game through 14 appearances as a reserve in 2024-25. Still, he appears likely to face a minutes restriction for the time being following such a lengthy absence.