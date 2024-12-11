Nate Darling News: Struggles shooting in win

Darling played 32 minutes Tuesday during San Diego's 106-104 win over Salt Lake City and logged 12 points (4-14 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Darling surpassed 10 points scored for the eighth time this season in nine games played but struggled shooting the ball nonetheless, converting on just 28.6 percent of his field-goal attempts and 11.1 percent of his three-point tries. He now averages 14.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals.