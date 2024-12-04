Nate Darling News: Tallies double figures off bench

Darling recorded 12 points (4-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two steals over 27 minutes Tuesday during the G League San Diego Clippers' 123-116 loss to the Stockton Kings.

Darling struggled at times from the field during Tuesday's loss, but he managed to score in double digits. He's still trying to find his footing on the offensive end, converting on 42.4 percent of his tries from the field and 33.3 percent from downtown through seven appearances so far this season.