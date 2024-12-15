Nate Hinton News: All-around outing in G League

Hinton notched 25 points (8-20 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 38 minutes during Saturday's 122-111 G League loss to the Osceola Magic.

Hinton notched season highs in made three-pointers, points and assists while recording at least three steals for a third straight game. He made only four three-pointers in his previous nine G League appearances and is still shooting only 23.3 percent from deep this season.