Nate Hinton News: Double-doubles in G League

Hinton posted 25 points (10-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 130-116 G League loss to the Long Island Nets.

Hinton tied his season high with 25 points, a mark he hadn't reached since Dec. 14. Hinton has attempted double-digit shot attempts only four times over his last 12 G League appearances, but he recorded six double-doubles during that stretch.