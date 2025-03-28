Nate Hinton News: Double-doubles in G League win

Hinton posted 13 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Thursday's 113-102 G League win over the Austin Spurs.

Hinton led the Hustle in rebounds Thursday, recording his 15th double-double in 48 G League outings with the Hustle and the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (18 games). He's averaging 11.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals across 29.1 minutes per game.