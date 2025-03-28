Nate Hinton News: Double-doubles in G League win
Hinton posted 13 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Thursday's 113-102 G League win over the Austin Spurs.
Hinton led the Hustle in rebounds Thursday, recording his 15th double-double in 48 G League outings with the Hustle and the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (18 games). He's averaging 11.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals across 29.1 minutes per game.
Nate Hinton
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now