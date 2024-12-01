Nate Hinton News: Double-doubles off bench

Hinton posted 20 points (8-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 124-104 G League loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

After scoring eight points over his first two G League appearances this season, Hinton has totaled 36 over his past two outings. Saturday was Hinton's first double-double of the campaign, but he's shooting only 13.3 percent from deep.