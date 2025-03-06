Nate Hinton News: Leads team with 12 rebounds

Hinton ended with nine points (2-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 118-108 G League loss to the South Bay Lakers.

While Hinton didn't make a big impact as a scorer, he collected a team-high 12 boards. Tuesday marked the 25-year-old's fifth appearance in the first unit since joining the Memphis Hustle, and Hinton's now averaging 13.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.8 three-pointers in 32.0 minutes while shooting 45.0 percent from deep as a member of the starting lineup.