Nate Hinton News: Makes impact on both ends Thursday

Hinton produced 10 points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist and three steals in 23 minutes during Thursday's 134-110 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Hinton continues to make an impact on both ends of the floor for the Hustle from the second unit, reaching double-digit scoring figures for the 16th time in 20 games and swiping multiple steals for the 10th time during the G League regular season. During this span, the 25-year-old averages 12.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 three-pointers in 26.6 minutes.