Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nate Hinton headshot

Nate Hinton News: Posts double-double Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 25, 2025

Hinton played 30 minutes Friday during the Hustle's 124-114 win over Sioux Falls and compiled 16 points (6-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt), 12 rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

Hinton had a productive outing despite coming off the bench during Friday's victory as he led the team in rebounds and steals and finished second in assists. The 25-year-old has now racked up five double-doubles across 24 games played this season.

Nate Hinton
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now