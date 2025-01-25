Nate Hinton News: Posts double-double Friday

Hinton played 30 minutes Friday during the Hustle's 124-114 win over Sioux Falls and compiled 16 points (6-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt), 12 rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

Hinton had a productive outing despite coming off the bench during Friday's victory as he led the team in rebounds and steals and finished second in assists. The 25-year-old has now racked up five double-doubles across 24 games played this season.