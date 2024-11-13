Nate Hinton News: Struggles with shot

Hinton generated three points (1-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 13 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks across 32 minutes of Tuesday's 124-109 win over the G League Spurs.

Hinton couldn't find the bottom of the net Tuesday, but he was able to contribute elsewhere. He paced the Vipers in rebounds while chipping in four combined steals-plus-blocks. Through two G League games, he's shot just 3-for-14 from the field and 2-for-10 from three-point range.