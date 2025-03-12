Nate Hinton News: Third straight double-double

Hinton finished with 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 13 rebounds, three assists and four steals in 35 minutes during the G League Memphis Hustle's 121-119 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars on Tuesday.

Hinton corralled a team-high 13 rebounds Tuesday en route to submitting his third consecutive double-double. The 25-year-old has started six games in a row, and he's averaged 14.0 points, 10.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.6 three-pointers in 33.9 minutes over eight appearances with the first unit since joining the Hustle.