Nate Hinton News: Third straight double-double
Hinton finished with 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 13 rebounds, three assists and four steals in 35 minutes during the G League Memphis Hustle's 121-119 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars on Tuesday.
Hinton corralled a team-high 13 rebounds Tuesday en route to submitting his third consecutive double-double. The 25-year-old has started six games in a row, and he's averaged 14.0 points, 10.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.6 three-pointers in 33.9 minutes over eight appearances with the first unit since joining the Hustle.
Nate Hinton
Free Agent
