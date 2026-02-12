Nate Hinton News: Turns in huge double-double

Hinton registered 29 points (13-20 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 36 minutes before fouling out during Thursday's 134-116 G League loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Hinton was able to see a full allotment of playing time before his night came to an end, delivering a huge double-double Thursday. The 26-year-old has strung together several strong performances, having now notched at least 12 points, four boards, two dimes and one swipe in seven contests in a row.