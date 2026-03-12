Nate Santos Injury: Sidelined with ankle injury

Santos (ankle) didn't play in Wednesday's 123-116 G League loss to the South Bay Lakers.

Santos is managing a left ankle injury, and the severity of the issue is unclear. The undrafted rookie is averaging 10.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.6 steals in 24.8 minutes per game through 27 G League regular season outings, so his void in the lineup frees up meaningful playing time.