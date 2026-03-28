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Nate Williams Injury: Sits out G League game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Williams was inactive Friday in the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 112-106 loss to the Texas Legends due to an illness.

The two-way player had made his last two appearances at the NBA level for Golden State, but he rejoined the G League club ahead of the front end of a back-to-back set. Willams ended up sitting out Friday after falling under the weather, but he could suit up Saturday in Santa Cruz's season finale versus the Legends. After that, Williams will link back up with Golden State and will be eligible to play in five of the team's remaining eight contests.

Nate Williams
Golden State Warriors
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