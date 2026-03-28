Nate Williams Injury: Still under the weather
Williams (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Nuggets.
Williams did not play for the Santa Cruz Warriors in Friday's G League game against the Texas Legends. He last saw NBA-level action March 21 against the Hawks, and if cleared to play Sunday, he would be eligible to play in five of the Warriors' final eight games of the regular season.
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