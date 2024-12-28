Nate Williams News: All-around outing in G League
Williams tallied 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 35 minutes during Friday's 115-109 G League loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.
Williams scored at least 20 points for the eighth time this season. Over 14 G League appearances, he's averaged 20.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.8 steals in 31.4 minutes per game.
