Nate Williams News: Efficient in G League victory

Williams produced 25 points (10-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four blocks, two steals and one assist over 28 minutes in Tuesday's 143-99 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Williams had a notable performance as he contributed a game-high scoring total during Tuesday's contest. The two-way player remains with little participation with the Rockets and much more active in the G League, where he has started seven games over the 2024-25 campaign.