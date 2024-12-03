Nate Williams News: Efficient shooting in G League

Williams tallied 29 points (13-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block in 37 minutes during Monday's 128-124 G League win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Williams shot better than 70 percent from the field for the third time in nine G League games en route to a season-high 29 points. He's averaging 19.6 points per game, shooting 51.1 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from deep.