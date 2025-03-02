Nate Williams News: Gets four-year deal with Houston

The Rockets converted Williams' two-way contract to a four-year, $8.2 million standard deal Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The third-year guard out of Buffalo has spent most of the 2024-25 season in the G League with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, where he is averaging 18.8 points, 3.8 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over 29.2 minutes per game. He's appeared in two of the Rockets' last six games while serving in a deep reserve role, and he's demonstrated enough talent and production to be signed to a standard deal. Williams could see some meaningful minutes against the Thunder on Monday as the Rockets are dealing with multiple injuries, including to Dillon Brooks (knee), Tari Eason (lower leg), Amen Thompson (shoulder) and Fred VanVleet (ankle).