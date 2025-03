The Rockets assigned Williams to the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Sunday.

Williams hasn't made an appearance since March 14 but will now head to the G League to receive increased opportunities. Williams is averaging 18.8 points, 3.8 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks in 29.2 minutes across his four outings for the Valley Vipers in 2024-25.