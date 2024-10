Williams was transferred to the G League on Sunday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Williams will join the Vipers for the start of their season while on a two-way pact. The 25-year-old has appeared in one of Houston's three regular-season games, during which he tallied three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and two rebounds across two minutes in Friday's blowout win over Memphis.