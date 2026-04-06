Nate Williams News: Inactive Sunday

Williams (two-way) was inactive Sunday for the Warriors' 117-116 loss to the Rockets.

After playing 47 minutes in last Wednesday's 127-113 loss to the Spurs when Golden State had just nine players available, Williams has dropped out of the rotation for the past two games while the Warriors have reclaimed some health. Due to the timing of when he signed his two-way deal, Williams is eligible to suit up for two of the Warriors' final four games of the regular season.