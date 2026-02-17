Nate Williams News: Lands two-way deal

Williams agreed Monday with the Warriors on a two-way contract, Jake Fischer of BleacherReport.com reports.

The 27-year-old wing will fill the Warriors' remaining two-way spot, which was vacated when Pat Spencer was upgraded to a standard contract earlier this month. Williams previously made 27 appearances at the NBA level over the past three seasons between stops with the Trail Blazers and Rockets, but he's played exclusively in the G League so far in 2025-26. Over his 35 appearances with the Long Island Nets, Williams averaged 18.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.0 three-pointers, 1.8 steals and 0.6 blocks in 34.0 minutes per contest while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from downtown.