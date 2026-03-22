Nate Williams headshot

Nate Williams News: Leads bench in scoring Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Williams ended with 19 points (8-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Saturday's 126-110 loss to the Hawks.

Williams scored nine of his season-high 19 points in the fourth quarter and finished as the Warriors' second-leading scorer behind De'Anthony Melton (20 points). Williams' minutes have been inconsistent since joining the Warriors on a two-way contract in mid-February, but he saw a season-high 29 minutes Saturday due to multiple injuries on the roster, including Gary Payton (knee), Al Horford (calf) and Stephen Curry (knee).

Nate Williams
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nate Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nate Williams See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 8
Author Image
Dan Bruno
April 8, 2023
NBA Team Grades: Assessing each team's offseason heading into 2022 free agency
NBA
NBA Team Grades: Assessing each team's offseason heading into 2022 free agency
Author Image
Henry Weinberg
June 30, 2022