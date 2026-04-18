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Nate Williams News: Logs 14 appearances in 2025-26

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Williams averaged 8.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.4 steals in 17.1 minutes per game across 14 regular-season appearances (two starts) in 2025-26.

Williams joined Golden State on a two-way contract in mid-February and saw an expanded role at times for the injury-plagued Warriors. The 27-year-old wing will look to earn a full-time NBA roster spot next season, as he's no longer eligible for a two-way pact.

Nate Williams
Golden State Warriors
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