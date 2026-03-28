Nate Williams News: Off report for Sunday
Williams (illness) is not listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Nuggets.
Williams did not play for the Santa Cruz Warriors in Friday's G League game against the Texas Legends and last saw NBA-level action March 21 against the Hawks. He'll be eligible to play in five of the Warriors' final eight games of the regular season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nate Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nate Williams See More