Nate Williams headshot

Nate Williams News: Off report for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2026 at 10:02pm

Williams (illness) is not listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Nuggets.

Williams did not play for the Santa Cruz Warriors in Friday's G League game against the Texas Legends and last saw NBA-level action March 21 against the Hawks. He'll be eligible to play in five of the Warriors' final eight games of the regular season.

Nate Williams
Golden State Warriors
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