Nate Williams News: Pops for 19 from bench
Williams had 18 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 22 minutes during Monday's 114-101 loss to the Clippers.
The journeyman signed a two-way deal with the Warriors last month, and he impressed during his second game of action with the parent club. He's already made waves with the G League since his acquisition, and the Warriors are in desperate need of depth at his position. Although we shouldn't expect too much from Williams, his stat line was encouraging.
