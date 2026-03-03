Nate Williams headshot

Nate Williams News: Pops for 19 from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Williams had 18 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 22 minutes during Monday's 114-101 loss to the Clippers.

The journeyman signed a two-way deal with the Warriors last month, and he impressed during his second game of action with the parent club. He's already made waves with the G League since his acquisition, and the Warriors are in desperate need of depth at his position. Although we shouldn't expect too much from Williams, his stat line was encouraging.

Nate Williams
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nate Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nate Williams See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 8
Author Image
Dan Bruno
April 8, 2023
NBA Team Grades: Assessing each team's offseason heading into 2022 free agency
NBA
NBA Team Grades: Assessing each team's offseason heading into 2022 free agency
Author Image
Henry Weinberg
June 30, 2022