Nate Williams News: Productive in G League

Williams delivered 26 points (12-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt), five assists, one rebound and one steal over 36 minutes in Friday's 130-126 G League loss to the San Diego Clippers.

Williams ranked as his team's top scorer and second among all players in the game against San Diego. Despite serving under a two-way contract with the Warriors since Feb. 16, the versatile player has yet to play at the NBA level in the 2025-26 regular season. On the other hand, he has logged over 35 minutes in two straight G League starts.