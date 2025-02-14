Nate Williams News: Productive off bench Thursday

Williams contributed 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 18 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 105-98 loss to the Warriors.

The 26-year-old guard saw his biggest workload of the season as Houston coach Ime Udoka benched Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green for the entire fourth quarter in an effort to spark his sluggish squad. Williams delivered a solid all-around performance, but his path to consistent minutes will get even narrower with Fred VanVleet (ankle) expected back in the lineup after the All-Star break.