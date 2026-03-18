Nate Williams News: Puts up 27 points in G League

Williams tallied 27 points (10-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 36 minutes Tuesday in the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 137-130 loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

Williams made his first appearance for Santa Cruz since March 1, as the two-way player has been needed more frequently with the parent club of late while injuries have begun to mount for Golden State. He'll be available for Golden State for Wednesday's game in Boston, but after playing just three minutes in the Warriors' eight-point win over the Wizards on Monday, Williams won't be assured a spot in the rotation.