Nate Williams headshot

Nate Williams News: Recalled from G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 6, 2025 at 2:53pm

The Rockets recalled Williams from the G League Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Monday, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

Williams is averaging 20.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals in 30.7 minutes over 17 G League games this season. The 25-year-old wing will offer the Rockets some bench depth, but he's appeared in just three games for Houston this year and doesn't figure to immediately receive a substantial role off the bench.

Nate Williams
Houston Rockets
