Nate Williams News: Remains productive against Delaware

Williams had 30 points (12-23 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 31 minutes during Thursday's 123-107 G League win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

Williams led his team in scoring for the third consecutive game while shooting at least 50 percent from the field for the fourth time in his last five starts. He has recently performed above his regular-season averages, raising them to 17.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest, which rank second and third, respectively, among Long Island players.