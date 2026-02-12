Nate Williams headshot

Nate Williams News: Remains productive against Delaware

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Williams had 30 points (12-23 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 31 minutes during Thursday's 123-107 G League win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

Williams led his team in scoring for the third consecutive game while shooting at least 50 percent from the field for the fourth time in his last five starts. He has recently performed above his regular-season averages, raising them to 17.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest, which rank second and third, respectively, among Long Island players.

Nate Williams
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nate Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nate Williams See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 8
Author Image
Dan Bruno
April 8, 2023
NBA Team Grades: Assessing each team's offseason heading into 2022 free agency
NBA
NBA Team Grades: Assessing each team's offseason heading into 2022 free agency
Author Image
Henry Weinberg
June 30, 2022