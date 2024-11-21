Nate Williams News: Sent back to G League
Williams was assigned to the Rockets' G League affiliate Thursday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Williams will rejoin the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, where he is likely to spend the majority of his time. The two-way guard has appeared in only three regular-season games for the Rockets, during which he has averaged 2.3 points across 3.3 minutes per game.
