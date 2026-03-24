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Nate Williams News: Sits out Monday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 12:21pm

Williams (two-way) was inactive Monday for the Warriors' 137-131 overtime win over the Mavericks.

After pouring in 19 points to go with four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 29 minutes in the Warriors' 126-110 loss to the Hawks on Saturday, Williams ended up dropping out of the rotation Monday while Moses Moody (wrist), Gary Payton (knee) and Kristaps Porzingis (back) returned from 10-, one- and one-game absences, respectively. Moody ended up exiting in the overtime period with a left knee injury that looked to be serious, but his expected absence won't necessarily reopen a spot in the rotation for Williams in future games. Due to his status as a two-way player, Williams has limited availability at the NBA level; he'll be eligible to suit up for just five of the Warriors' remaining 10 contests of the regular season.

Nate Williams
Golden State Warriors
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